JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of American Assets Trust worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

AAT stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.