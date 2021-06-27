Katalyo Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $72,298.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.