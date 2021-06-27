Kava Price Down 33.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00190451 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00032755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

