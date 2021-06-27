Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

