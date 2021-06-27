Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,001 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

