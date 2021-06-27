Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of V stock opened at $237.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.84. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

