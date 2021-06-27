Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 154.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,080 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,418,000 after acquiring an additional 331,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

