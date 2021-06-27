Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $2.08 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in American Electric Power by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 958,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 160,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.77 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

