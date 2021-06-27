Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in PTC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

