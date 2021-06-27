Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

