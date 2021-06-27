Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $2.15 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

