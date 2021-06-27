Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

