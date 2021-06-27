Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 1,189 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 709,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 194,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

