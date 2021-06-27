Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 544,820 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,820 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

