Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $2.31 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.