Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 216,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

