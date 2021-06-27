Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KROS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,322 shares of company stock worth $6,541,531 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

