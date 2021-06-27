KeyFi (KEYFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,722.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $880,357.03 and approximately $8,722.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,030,666 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

