Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $55.40 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $55.40 million and $1.82 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00351306 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

