Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Reaches $5,697.88

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,697.88 and $2.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.