Komodo Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $65.42 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00306373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00118934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00174117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,480,989 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

