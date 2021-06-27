Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

