Kryll (KRL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $40,415.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $40,415.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.