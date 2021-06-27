LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $5.00 million and $216,670.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

