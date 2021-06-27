Landbox Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $200,453.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

