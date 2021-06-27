Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.