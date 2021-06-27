LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $70.75. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.