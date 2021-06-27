Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

