Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $5,102.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

