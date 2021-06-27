Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Hits $786,300.55

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Lethean has a total market cap of $786,300.55 and $3,454.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

