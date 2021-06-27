Levolution Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $174,505.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,687,371 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

