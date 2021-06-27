LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $548.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.05 million to $554.67 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

