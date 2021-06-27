LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, LHT has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $129,052.07 and approximately $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

