Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.