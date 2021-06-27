LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $346,576.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

