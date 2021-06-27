Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0465 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $832.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

