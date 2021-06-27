LiquidApps One Day Volume Reaches $9,528.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $9,528.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000277 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00100957 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

