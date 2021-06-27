Liquity USD Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $730.54 million and $265,678.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

