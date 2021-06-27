Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,067.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $2,067.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,154.04 or 0.99089941 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1,091.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,359,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.