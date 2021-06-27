Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,076.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $2,076.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000179 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,147.27 or 0.99291229 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 729,282,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

