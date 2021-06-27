Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $131.90 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.90 or 0.00380309 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

