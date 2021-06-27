Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0433 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $119,218.86 and approximately $26.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.40 or 0.99953774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

