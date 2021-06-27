Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $382.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

