Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

