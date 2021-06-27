Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234.50 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $327.87 million and $234.50 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

