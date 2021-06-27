Lossless (LSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $585,026.49

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $585,026.49 and approximately $441,116.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00107673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00165241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,019.65 or 1.00098251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

