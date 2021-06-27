Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,789 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.05 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

