Maecenas (ART) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $250,584.50 and approximately $4,492.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00572434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

