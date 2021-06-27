MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.66 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $298.42 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,421.07 or 1.00182358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002827 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.