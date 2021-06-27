Maker (MKR) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Maker has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $87.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,034.46 or 0.06094143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,351 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

